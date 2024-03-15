Fallout from data breach scandal escalates

Interior Ministry General Secretary Michalis Stavrianoudakis on Friday tendered his resignation amid the scandal involving mass campaign emails sent by a New Democracy MEP to Greek voters residing overseas, breaching GDPR regulations.

New Democracy’s Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Nikos Theodoropoulos, was dismissed in connection with the same incident.

The MEP in question, Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou, announced earlier on Friday that she would not be contesting in the June election. She added that it was now the responsibility of the competent authorities to ascertain the truth regarding the matter.

Friday’s developments followed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for an “in-depth” investigation into the matter. He said that his conservative party was conducting its own inquiry.

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office and the country’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) have already taken action regarding the case.