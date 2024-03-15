NEWS ANNA-MICHELLE ASIMAKOPOULOU

New Democracy MEP withdraws from European elections amid data breach allegations

New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou announced on Friday that she would not be contesting in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, following allegations of violating data protection regulations by sending mass campaign emails to Greek voters living overseas.

“My conscience does not permit me to inadvertently contribute to efforts that undermine the institution of postal voting, the Mitsotakis government, or the reputation of Greece,” she said in a statement Friday, adding that it was now the responsibility of the competent authorities to ascertain the truth regarding the matter.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday commented that the issue must be investigated “in depth.” He added that New Democracy was conducting its own inquiry into the case, following action taken by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office and the country’s Data Protection Authority (DPA).

