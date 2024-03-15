Kasselakis presents himself for military service

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has presented himself for military service at an artillery training center in Thiva, in Viotia, where he is expected to serve for 15 days.

“It is an honor to be here to serve my homeland, the country I love, as an expatriate who has returned to contribute to his country,” Kasselakis said upon arriving at the base, accompanied by his father.

“I am proud of my country, but not of everything that is happening in my country,” he added.

The 25-year-old politician is expected to serve for a maximum of 20 days, during which he will receive basic military training.

Under the law, citizens over the age of 33 who present for military service have the option to serve only 20 days – instead of the full term of 12 months – and can buy off the rest of their term for €810 euros per month.

Earlier this month, Kasselakis said he expected to be released from the army after 15 days.