City folk head to the country for the long weekend

Athens residents who aren’t planning to go anywhere for the long Carnival and Clean Monday weekend are in for a treat, as nearly 60,000 cars passed through the toll stations leading out of the Greek capital between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

The exodus is expected to continue through Saturday.

The capital’s intercity bus depots were also busy, with the western port of Patra being one of the most popular destinations thanks to its lavish Carnival festivities.

City Life

