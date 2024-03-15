NEWS

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense

Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, founder of jewelry company Folli-Follie, began his defense in an Athens court Friday by highlighting his company’s successes.

He did not, however, address the substance of the charges, which include forgery of documents, repeated acts of fraud against individuals and legal entities, repeated acts of market manipulation, money laundering from criminal activities and insider trading. 

The court was adjourned until March 27, when Koutsolioutsos is expected to resume his defense.

 

Justice Crime

