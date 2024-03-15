Father jailed for attempted murder of wife, children

NEWS

A Thessaloniki court has sentenced a 63-year-old retired air force member to 22 years and 9 months in prison after finding him guilty of attempted serial murder of his estranged wife and children.

In March 2023 in Melissochori, Thessaloniki, during an argument with his wife, the man threatened to blow himself and his 2.5-year-old twin children up after opening a gas cannister in his car.

The court recognised no mitigating circumstances and returned the defendant to prison.

The man denied the charges, saying that his intention was not to kill his children but to “scare” his estranged wife.

