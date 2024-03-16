NEWS

Police operation unfolds at Zografou university campus in wake of arson attacks

A police operation was underway Saturday morning on the University Campus in Zografou, to the east of the city center.

So far, four suspects have been detained, and the police have seized an unspecified number of stun grenades, wooden sticks, helmets, empty beer bottles (typically used for manufacturing Molotov cocktail bombs), and pamphlets.

The operation comes in the wake of a series of arson attacks in recent days, resulting in the destruction of dozens of vehicles.

No further information is available at this time.

Crime Police

