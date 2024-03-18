NEWS

Man killed in Crete after setting off flare 

A 33-year-old died in eastern Crete on Sunday after the marine distress flare he set off in a central part of the town of Agios Nikolaos exploded.

The man, along with two friends of the same age, had brought 20 flares with them as they joined crowds celebrating the Carnival on Sunday. They had lighted 10 flares when the explosion happened, causing extensive injuries to his abdomen. He was transferred to the local hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

Police arrested his two friends.

