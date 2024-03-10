Tempe tragedy: ND points to railway regulations, SYRIZA blames former leadership

The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after the collision, the country’s deadliest on record, at Tempe, about 376 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, on February 28, 2023.The photo was taken on March 3. [AP]

Greece’s ruling party New Democracy (ND) and the main opposition SYRIZA have submitted their respective findings on the Tempe train crash, the country’s deadliest rail accident, to the investigative committee of Parliament. The collision in February 2023 resulted in the loss of 57 lives and left numerous others injured.

The parliamentary majority of ND submitted a report concluding that the general railway regulation was violated seven times, leading to the tragic accident. Witnesses affirmed that adherence to these rules could have prevented the incident. The report underscored transparency, refuting any allegations of cover-up attempts, and clarified that operational decisions were made to facilitate the removal of damaged trains. Simultaneously, a judicial inquiry is underway.

Meanwhile, members of Greece’s SYRIZA party, who are part of the parliamentary committee investigating the Tempe tragedy, placed blame on the former ND political leadership of the Transport Ministry. They alleged a government cover-up and contended that implementing Convention 717, which involves upgrading the signaling and remote control system in the Greek railway network, could have averted the disaster. The SYRIZA members demanded accountability, accusing former ministers of disregarding safety standards and potentially committing manslaughter. They emphasized the necessity of a thorough investigation and urged for judicial clarification regarding ministerial duties.