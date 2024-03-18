Trial of 49 suspects detained in Thessaloniki University postponed

A trial of 49 individuals arrested on Saturday afternoon following reports of vandalism at the Aristotle University in the northern port city of Thessaloniki was postponed until March 29 on Monday, due to lack of witnesses.

All suspects were released from custody.

The suspects, 31 men and 18 women aged 19 to 30, face charges of obstruction of justice, serious disruption of the smooth operation of a legal entity under public law, with additional charges for failure to obey a lawful order, as 48 refused fingerprint examination.

The officers who conducted the raid in various buildings of the university found and seized wooden batons, masks and incendiary devices.