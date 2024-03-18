NEWS

Trial of 49 suspects detained in Thessaloniki University postponed

Trial of 49 suspects detained in Thessaloniki University postponed
[Alexandros Avramidis/Intime News]

A trial of 49 individuals arrested on Saturday afternoon following reports of vandalism at the Aristotle University in the northern port city of Thessaloniki was postponed until March 29 on Monday, due to lack of witnesses.

All suspects were released from custody. 

The suspects, 31 men and 18 women aged 19 to 30, face charges of obstruction of justice, serious disruption of the smooth operation of a legal entity under public law, with additional charges for failure to obey a lawful order, as 48 refused fingerprint examination.

The officers who conducted the raid in various buildings of the university found and seized wooden batons, masks and incendiary devices.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tempe rail crash to dominate this week’s political scene
NEWS

Tempe rail crash to dominate this week’s political scene

Immunity hangs over rail crash case
NEWS

Immunity hangs over rail crash case

49 detainees await expedited trial following Thessaloniki University arrests
NEWS

49 detainees await expedited trial following Thessaloniki University arrests

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense
NEWS

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense

EU’s chief prosecutor investigating Tempe disaster critical of ministerial immunity
NEWS

EU’s chief prosecutor investigating Tempe disaster critical of ministerial immunity

Father jailed for attempted murder of wife, children
NEWS

Father jailed for attempted murder of wife, children