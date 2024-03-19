NEWS

Former prosecutor goes on trial for binning thousands of cases

[InTime News]

The former head of the Prosecutor’s Office on the Ionian island of Corfu is going on trial on Tuesday, accused of abuses of power and the manipulation of public documents that resulted in thousands of criminal charges being dropped.

Maria Tataki, former prosecutor of Corfu’s First Instance Court and head of the island’s prosecutorial service, first came under investigation in 2019 when judicial authorities noticed that some 3,000 case files had disappeared from her docket without being resolved. 

According to the investigation into her actions, hundreds of those files were found in her house and hundreds more in the home of a friend. Another 150 or so files have yet to be located, according to reports.

As a result of Tataki’s actions, hundreds of suspects facing criminal prosecution for a range of offenses got off scot-free, according to investigators. 

Tataki was fired on a decision by the Supreme Court in 2022.

Justice

