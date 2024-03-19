NEWS

Houthis say fuel tanker in the Red Sea targeted with missiles

Yemen’s Houthis have targeted a fuel tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea with naval missiles and Israel’s Eilat port and resort region with winged missiles, the group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Tuesday.

MADO is a Marshall-Islands flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia, maritime shipping trackers showed. The Houthis described it as American, but Equasis’s shipping database indicates that it is owned by Naftomar Shipping & Trading Co Ltd of Greece. Naftomar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military assault in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain, along with other navies, have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response. [Reuters]

Middle East Shipping

