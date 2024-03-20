NEWS

Greek fighter jet crashes into sea, pilot rescued

A Greek Air Force F-16 (Block 52+ variant) fighter jet crashed into a sea off the small island of Psathoura, in the northern Aegean.

The pilot managed to escape from the single seater aircraft using the ejection system. He was located and collected by a Super Puma helicopter and is being transferred to hospital.

The fighter jet, which belongs to the 337th Squadron of the 110th Fighter Wing, was participating in a training flight (the area is a firing range), the Hellenic Air Force said in a press release.

Authorities dispatched a Super Puma and a Sikorsky S70 helicopter from Marathon, a Canadair from Thessaloniki, and the frigate Aegeus, which were assisted by the Coast Guard. 

Defense Accident

