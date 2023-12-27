NEWS

Hellenic Air Force training jet crashes near Kalamata airbase

Hellenic Air Force training jet crashes near Kalamata airbase
File photo. [Shutterstock]

A search-and-rescue operation was initiated on Wednesday following the crash of a Hellenic Air Force T-2 Buckeye training jet near the Kalamata airbase in the Peloponnese. The pilot’s condition is currently unknown.

Reports suggest that an explosion was heard before the crash.

Further details are not yet available.

Speaking to Kathimerini.gr, Grigoris Kostopoulos, the president of the local community of Aris, mentioned that he was in the vicinity when the crash happened.

“A noise was heard, a mushroom-shaped cloud formed, and a fire broke out. I was near the scene at that time and promptly notified the Fire Department,” he said. 

Kostopoulos added that the police, fire service, and army have since arrived at the crash site.

The T-2, a twin-engine training aircraft built in the United States, serves as the sole training jet aircraft for the Hellenic Air Force, primarily utilized in the concluding phase of young pilots’ training. These T-2s are stationed at the Kalamata airbase’s 120 Air Training Wing and are part of the 362 squadron “Nestor” and 363 squadron “Danaos.”

Defense Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Car accident near Veria claims life of 74-year-old woman
NEWS

Car accident near Veria claims life of 74-year-old woman

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case
NEWS

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition
NEWS

Bakoyannis defends record as mayor, pledges constructive opposition

Greek coast guard rescues 38 migrants near Gavdos
NEWS

Greek coast guard rescues 38 migrants near Gavdos

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier makes port call in Souda Bay
NEWS

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier makes port call in Souda Bay

18-year-old arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old brother in Nea Smyrni
NEWS

18-year-old arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old brother in Nea Smyrni