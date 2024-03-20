Woman arrested in Thessaloniki for stabbing partner

A 34-year-old woman was arrested in Thessaloniki on Tuesday for stabbing her 35-year-old partner with a knife during a fight.

The attack took place at the couple’s home in the district of Kordelio when the woman stabbed him in the abdomen when he tried to take away the knife.

The victim was taken to Papageorgiou Hospital where he underwent a surgery. Police found and detained the woman in the hospital, after she called them.

She appeared before a prosecutor who charged her with domestic dangerous bodily harm, illegal carrying of a weapon, and use of a weapon.