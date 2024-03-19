NEWS

Four arrested over prostitution racket involving minors

Four arrested over prostitution racket involving minors
File photo.

Police in Athens have arrested four suspects and are expected to collar more as part of an ongoing investigation into a racket that allegedly prostituted girls aged between 14 and 18 years old.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, one of the key suspects in the case is a 25-year-old woman who is thought to have been responsible for recruiting the girls and arranging their meetings with customers at pay-by-the-hour hotels in the city center.

She is said to have recruited at least seven girls since the summer of 2023, receiving payments of between 50 and 100 euros from each engagement she arranged. The girls got a small percentage of the fee but were also often paid with drugs, according to investigators.

Another woman, aged 21, is also accused of recruitment, though to a smaller degree, while the other two suspects are men who are said to have been responsible for driving the girls to and from their engagements. One of them is a professional taxi driver, according to the police’s announcement.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
One person charged for 2023 killing of dog in Arachova
NEWS

One person charged for 2023 killing of dog in Arachova

Police apprehend dozens during Patras Carnival security measures
NEWS

Police apprehend dozens during Patras Carnival security measures

49 arrested at Thessaloniki University after vandalism report
NEWS

49 arrested at Thessaloniki University after vandalism report

Three arrested in police raid at Zografou university campus
NEWS

Three arrested in police raid at Zografou university campus

Greek police officer with 225 pounds of marijuana in patrol car arrested
NEWS

Greek police officer with 225 pounds of marijuana in patrol car arrested

Police operation unfolds at Zografou university campus in wake of arson attacks
NEWS

Police operation unfolds at Zografou university campus in wake of arson attacks