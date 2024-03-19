Four arrested over prostitution racket involving minors

Police in Athens have arrested four suspects and are expected to collar more as part of an ongoing investigation into a racket that allegedly prostituted girls aged between 14 and 18 years old.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, one of the key suspects in the case is a 25-year-old woman who is thought to have been responsible for recruiting the girls and arranging their meetings with customers at pay-by-the-hour hotels in the city center.

She is said to have recruited at least seven girls since the summer of 2023, receiving payments of between 50 and 100 euros from each engagement she arranged. The girls got a small percentage of the fee but were also often paid with drugs, according to investigators.

Another woman, aged 21, is also accused of recruitment, though to a smaller degree, while the other two suspects are men who are said to have been responsible for driving the girls to and from their engagements. One of them is a professional taxi driver, according to the police’s announcement.