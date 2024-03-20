Campus safety plans under assessment

Students stands at one of the entrances of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, on March 27, 2023. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

The security plans submitted by rectory authorities of the major Greek universities will be evaluated during a meeting with the leadership of the ministries of Education and Citizen Protection at the latter’s headquarters, according to reports.

Kathimerini understands that only four universities – out of the 25 in the country – have drawn up comprehensive security plans, approved by the Ministry of Citizen Protection. At the same time, the government has taken the political decision that law enforcement should intervene in every case of deviance on university premises, since until now the university staff essentially looked the other way, passing the buck of responsibility to the police, despite the autonomous status of these institutions.

Plans have been drawn up by the University of Patras, the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), the Athens University of Economics and Business and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. However, even where there are plans, such as at the NTUA and the Athens University of Economics and Business, they are not being implemented since there are neither guards nor turnstiles at the entrances of the university buildings.

Of the remaining 21 universities, seven appear on paper to have approved plans, six have completed but not approved security plans, and eight are still in the process of being drafted.

The government’s intent to deal with on-campus lawlessness was on full display on the weekend with police operations at the University of Athens and Aristotle University.

“We’re seeing something that wasn’t happening a few years ago that was completely taboo, more drastic interventions like what the police did last weekend or what happened recently. I think this is exactly what society is asking for. This is what will ultimately protect the Greek public university from all those who are undermining it,” Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told Mega TV on Tuesday.

Since 2019, there have been around 45 police operations in occupied university premises.