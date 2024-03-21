NEWS

Development Ministry imposes €243,000 fines on counterfeit products in Thessaloniki

[Development Ministry]

The Development Ministry imposed fines totaling 243,000 euros on six businesses in the wider area of the northern port city of Thessaloniki for counterfeit products. 

During inspections conducted by the Market Control Interagency Unit (DI.M.E.A.), 34,626 counterfeit items were seized and destroyed. 

“We continue inspections across all sectors of commerce, without discrimination,” said Development Minister Kostas Skrekas. 

“We prevent unfair competition, protecting consumers from illicit practices,” he added.

Crime Thessaloniki

