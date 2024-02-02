Riot police clear Aristotle University

A partial view of the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, on March 27, 2023. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Riot police forces entered the Rectorate of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, which had been under occupation for a few hours on Thursday.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the police entered the building from the underground parking lot. The intervention came after a group of people entered the administration building after the end of a march in the city center against the bill on non-state universities.

In a statement on social media, members of anti-authoritarian collectives said they were occupying the rectorate, denouncing the decision taken on Wednesday by the University Senate in favor of remote online exams in the departments under occupation.

Also on Thursday, a student rally in central Athens erupted into violence, with protesters against the bill clashing with police.

Skirmishes began in front of the Parliament as protesters tried to breach the security cordon and reach the House, prompting police to deploy tear gas.

Tensions spread to Vassilissis Sofias Avenue.

Protests also took place in the western port city of Patra, Larissa, in central Greece, and in the Peloponnese.