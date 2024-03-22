Delphi Economic Forum IX to discuss Ukraine, Middle East, Western Balkans

Geopolitics, security and diplomacy will be some of the main issues discussed at this year’s Delphi Economic Forum (DEF) scheduled to take place from April 10 to April.

Talks will focus on the developments in Ukraine and in the Middle East as well as on the Western Balkans EU course, the transatlantic relations and others.

The Forum has invited influential policy makers, academics, researchers and experts in international relations, diplomacy and politics of the international community. Among the confirmed speakers are Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, General David H. Petraeus, former North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister, Nikola Dimitrov, Ambassador Ivo H. Daalder, CEO of The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Special Envoy of EU on Pristina-Belgrade and Western Balkans Dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, former US Ambassador to Afghanistan, Karl W. Eikenberry, geopolitical thinker Robert D. Kaplan, former US Army Europe commander, Ben Hodges, chairman of the Energy Commission of Senate of Romania Lorant Antal, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Yulia Klymenko, US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis.

From Greece, Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will take part as well as the prime minister’s national security adviser, Thanos Dokos, and Greece’s envoy for Ukraine, Spyros Lambridis.

High-ranking representatives of leading security and foreign policy think tanks will also be present, such as the director of the Northern Europe Office of the Atlantic Council, Anna Wieslander, the vice president of the Council on Foreign Relations, James M. Lindsay, the vice-president of the Munich Security Conference, Rudolph Rainer, the director of the International Center for Defense and Security of Estonia, Indrek Kannik, the director of the Geneva Center for Security Policy, Thomas Greminger, the founder and president of the Center for Liberal Studies of Bulgaria, Ivan Krastev, the director of of the Italian Institute of International Relations, Nathalie Tocci, the director of the Jordanian Center for Strategic Studies, Zaid Eyadat, and the president of the Emirates Policy Center, Ebtesam Al-Ketbi.

Further information on the confirmed speakers from Greece and abroad are available here.