Traffic closures planned on March 25 for Independence Day parade
Streets in downtown Athens will be closed to traffic on March 25 due to the school and military parades that will be held to celebrate Greece’s Independence Day.
No traffic will be allowed on Vassilisis Sofias, Amalias, and Georgiou A Avenues, as well as Herodou Attikou, Panepistimiou, Stadiou, Filellinon, and Akadimias streets.
Cars will be forbidden to park or stop along the routes where the parades will be held, and side streets leading them will also be closed off.
There will be some traffic restrictions on March 24.