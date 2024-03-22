Traffic closures planned on March 25 for Independence Day parade

Prodea swoop. Prodea Investments REIC acquired the complex of buildings that houses the Ministry of Tourism in Syntagma Square, at 12-14 Amalias Street, from the Onassis Foundation last month. This is a 49-million-euro investment through which the listed company will obtain a key asset in the most commercial part of Athens, destined for office use.

Streets in downtown Athens will be closed to traffic on March 25 due to the school and military parades that will be held to celebrate Greece’s Independence Day.

No traffic will be allowed on Vassilisis Sofias, Amalias, and Georgiou A Avenues, as well as Herodou Attikou, Panepistimiou, Stadiou, Filellinon, and Akadimias streets.

Cars will be forbidden to park or stop along the routes where the parades will be held, and side streets leading them will also be closed off.

There will be some traffic restrictions on March 24.