NEWS

Man whose body was found in Ioannina park died by suicide

Man whose body was found in Ioannina park died by suicide
[InTime News]

A man whose body was found in a park in the northwestern city of Ioannina is now thought to have died by suicide.

Sources said that the police investigation and autopsy report found that the man had shot himself.

State broadcaster ERT initially reported that the man’s body had been dismembered and placed in a plastic bag. However, it now appears that the man placed a bag over his head before taking his own life.

The man is understood to be local and had suffered from a psychiatric illness.

The body was found by a walker.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s coast, killing at least 20 people
NEWS

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s coast, killing at least 20 people

High school student dies after falling off a terrace
NEWS

High school student dies after falling off a terrace

Tempe tragedy: ND points to railway regulations, SYRIZA blames former leadership
NEWS

Tempe tragedy: ND points to railway regulations, SYRIZA blames former leadership

Body recovered near Pyrgos dam
NEWS

Body recovered near Pyrgos dam

Heart attacks, strokes the main killers of Greeks
NEWS

Heart attacks, strokes the main killers of Greeks

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia
NEWS

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia