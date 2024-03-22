Man whose body was found in Ioannina park died by suicide

A man whose body was found in a park in the northwestern city of Ioannina is now thought to have died by suicide.

Sources said that the police investigation and autopsy report found that the man had shot himself.

State broadcaster ERT initially reported that the man’s body had been dismembered and placed in a plastic bag. However, it now appears that the man placed a bag over his head before taking his own life.

The man is understood to be local and had suffered from a psychiatric illness.

The body was found by a walker.