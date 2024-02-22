NEWS

Woman found dead in apparent suicide at Exarchia

File photo.

A 55-year-old woman was found dead in the Exarchia district in downtown Athens on Thursday afternoon following a call to police by her partner.

According to authorities, the man alerted police, reporting that his partner was deceased inside their apartment.

Upon arrival, police discovered the woman deceased with injuries indicative of suicide.

The 57-year-old man, also discovered injured at the scene, informed the police that the woman had been battling cancer and they had jointly decided to terminate their lives.

The man has been hospitalized, while police investigations are ongoing.

Crime Death

