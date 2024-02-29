Body recovered near Pyrgos dam

A dead body was discovered by locals near the Flokas dam on the outskirts of Pyrgos in the western Peloponnese, authorities said on Thursday.

The discovery prompted the response of 23 firefighters, six vehicles, an unmanned aerial vehicle operation team, as well as the 6th EMAK disaster response team stationed in the nearby city of Patra.

The body was taken to Patra for forensic examination, where an autopsy and DNA tests will be conducted to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity.