Syntagma metro station to close during Independence Day parades

Syntagma metro station will be closed on Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25, from 8 a.m. until the parades marking Greece’s Independence Day have been completed.

Transport operator STASY said trains will pass through Syntagma station without stopping.

The company also said that Pikrodafni-Syntagma tram services (Line 6) will end at Leoforos Vouliagmenis on Sunday and Fix on Monday from 10 a.m. until the conclusion of the parades.

Line 7 services (Agia Triada–Asklepieio Voulas) will end at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

