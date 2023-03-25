Erdogan to Mitsotakis: ‘Our relationship will further develop’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to express his best wishes for Greek Independence Day.

Erdogan also thanks the Greek government and the people for their solidarity following February’s disastrous earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and more than 7,000 in neighboring Syria.

“I am convinced that the relationship and cooperation between our two countries will further develop through our joint periods in the period to come,” Erdogan notes in his letter.

“I seize the occasion to reiterate my best wishes both for your personal peace and prosperity, as well as the peace and prosperity of the Greek people,” the letter concludes.