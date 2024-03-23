NEWS

Municipal Police force getting a makeover

The Interior Ministry is moving ahead with changes to the Municipal Police force, deeming that the existing framework needs to be adapted to meet the needs of the country’s cities and their residents. It is also planning to hire more than 1,200 new officers.

The shake-up involves four key initiatives, Kathimerini understands, first of which is more specialized training from the National Center for Public Administration and Local Government than current requirements. The Hellenic Police is helping draw up the relevant study program.

A new code of conduct is also being enforced, with officers receiving specialized training in conflict resolution, anti-bias and pet protection, while the force’s powers will be expanded to include building and noise pollution violations.

Last but not least, Municipal Police officers will be given new uniforms and batons to offer them more protection. 

Security

