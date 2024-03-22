NEWS

Man arrested for trying to strike debtors off database

Police say they have arrested a 47-year-old man who issued false documents in order to strike individuals off a bad debtors’ database.

The man did not act alone but was part of a criminal operation that sought to take people off the Teiresias database of bad debtors maintained by state financial authorities.

The arrest, following a days’ long hunt, took place in the Athens suburb of Dafni. In order to avoid arrest, the man took precautionary measures and constantly changed residences.

The arrested individual was led to a prosecutor. He faces charges of membership in a criminal gang that falsified documents. He is also accused of breaching personal data.

