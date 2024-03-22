NEWS

Guilty verdicts for eight over campus gangs

Guilty verdicts for eight over campus gangs

A mixed jury court on Thursday found eight defendants guilty and acquitted 16 as members of criminal groups operating out of the campus of the National Technical University of Athens in the eastern suburb of Zografou.

The defendants had been arrested during a police raid on the campus in September 2022.

Among those found guilty is a 30-year-old nicknamed Esko, who was alleged to have been the leader of three groups, which according to the case file, committed robberies and trafficked drugs.

The court acquitted him of the charge of attempted murder of a police officer, whom he allegedly attacked with a screwdriver during the raid in the student residences in Zografou.

All eight of the defendants were found guilty of felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Sentencing will follow after the defendants’ lawyers make their case for mitigating factors.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Development Ministry imposes €243,000 fines on counterfeit products in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Development Ministry imposes €243,000 fines on counterfeit products in Thessaloniki

Road collapse in Athens reveals decades-old heist tunnel
NEWS

Road collapse in Athens reveals decades-old heist tunnel

Police seize multiple firearms from Corinthia house
NEWS

Police seize multiple firearms from Corinthia house

Fewer thugs, more violence, student survey indicates
NEWS

Fewer thugs, more violence, student survey indicates

Police arrest two minors in Athens for motorcycle theft
NEWS

Police arrest two minors in Athens for motorcycle theft

Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns
NEWS

Fake nurse robs patients at Greek hospital, raises security concerns