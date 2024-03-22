Guilty verdicts for eight over campus gangs

A mixed jury court on Thursday found eight defendants guilty and acquitted 16 as members of criminal groups operating out of the campus of the National Technical University of Athens in the eastern suburb of Zografou.

The defendants had been arrested during a police raid on the campus in September 2022.

Among those found guilty is a 30-year-old nicknamed Esko, who was alleged to have been the leader of three groups, which according to the case file, committed robberies and trafficked drugs.

The court acquitted him of the charge of attempted murder of a police officer, whom he allegedly attacked with a screwdriver during the raid in the student residences in Zografou.

All eight of the defendants were found guilty of felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Sentencing will follow after the defendants’ lawyers make their case for mitigating factors.