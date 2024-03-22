NEWS

Officer arrested for pimping Ukrainian, Russian sex workers

A police officer was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Attica for pimping Ukrainian and Russian women following a months-long investigation by the internal affairs division.

The inquiry was launched on October 10, 2023, when an unknown man called the police and reported that an officer who serves in the Piraeus police force is involved in an organized ring of human trafficking and pimping. The whistleblower also indicated one of the hotels where the officer sent the women to meet with clients, which is located in Metamorfosi.

Authorities ordered a wiretap on his phone and linked him to the hotel referred to in the complaint, on different dates. Police raided his house and seized about 3,000 euros in cash, seven portable wireless transceivers, an iron fist and 12 cartridges of 5.56 mm caliber.

According to information, the defendant allegedly admitted that on March 14 and 15 he brought women to the specific hotel, for which he received 20-30 euros for each visit. He also allegedly confessed that he has been pimping women for a year, taking advantage of about 10 different sex workers from Russia or Ukraine, who were visiting Greece for a short time.

He was led before a prosecutor on Friday.

Crime

