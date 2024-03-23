1821 remains ‘glorious milestone,’ Sakellaropoulou says

The declaration of the revolution against Ottoman rule on March 25, 1821, remains “glorious milestone in the long history of our nation,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has said in her message to the Greek diaspora on the occasion of Greek Independence Day.

In her message, Sakellaropoulou said that Greece continues “to stand by all those who defend their own independence against revisionism and authoritarianism. From Ukraine to the Middle East, our compass remains respect for international law and the principles of humanity.”

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece, she said that since 1974 “Greece, despite the difficulties and successive crises, has consolidated its position at the core of the European Union, becoming a pillar of stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region.”

“We continue to strive for a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue, based on international law, the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, and the principles of the European Union,” she added.