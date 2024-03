Police in Rafina, eastern Attica have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of revenge pornography, rape and domestic violence.

According to information, the 30-year-old, who is originally from Romania, is accused of uploading photos of his ex-partner to closed groups on Facebook.

When the woman asked him to delete the material, the 30-year-old threatened and verbally abused her.

He was arrested on Thursday morning.