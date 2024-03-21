Mitsotakis to visit Canada on March 24-25

Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Canada on March 24 and 25, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Thursday.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the first Greek prime minister since 1983 to pay an official visit to Canada. This visit will signal the strengthening of relations between the two countries at all levels with an emphasis on the field of commercial and economic cooperation as well as on major international challenges,” he said.

The Greek diaspora in Canada is estimated at 350,000 people. On March 24, Mitsotakis will have an official meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal. He will also attend together with the Canadian Prime Minister the expatriate parade for the anniversary of March 25.

He is then scheduled to visit Toronto on March 25, where he will meet a group of Canadian investors representing banks, rating agencies, real estate companies and logistic centers.

“Canada is one of the 10 largest investors in Greece, but there is still a wide scope for investment, especially in the field of tourism, renewable energy sources, infrastructure, logistic centers and agri-food products,” Marinakis said.