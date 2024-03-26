Shots fired inside downtown Athens bar

Police in Athens are investigating an attack on a bar near downtown Omonia Square that took place on Monday evening.

The incident involved two armed assailants who entered the bar on Acharnon Street just before 8 p.m. and fired their guns into the air, in an apparent act of intimidation. No one was injured.

The gunmen made off in a car, without giving any indication of what the attack was about, according to reports.

Shell casings have been gathered from the scene and sent for forensic analysis as the investigation continues.