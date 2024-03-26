NEWS

Shots fired inside downtown Athens bar

Police in Athens are investigating an attack on a bar near downtown Omonia Square that took place on Monday evening. 

The incident involved two armed assailants who entered the bar on Acharnon Street just before 8 p.m. and fired their guns into the air, in an apparent act of intimidation. No one was injured.

The gunmen made off in a car, without giving any indication of what the attack was about, according to reports.

Shell casings have been gathered from the scene and sent for forensic analysis as the investigation continues.

Crime

