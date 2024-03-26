NEWS

Student and principal attacked at Athens school

Student and principal attacked at Athens school
[Shutterstock]

A 19-year-old male has been taken into custody after an attack on a student and the principal at a school in the downtown Athens district of Patissia on Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly barged into the school campus carrying a hammer, which he used to strike the 17-year-old student, and a knife with which he stabbed the school principal when he intervened.

Police arrived at the scene almost immediately and arrested the suspect, who reportedly admitted that he went to the school to settle a score on his brother’s behalf with the 17-year-old.

According to reports, both attack victims have been taken to the Gennimatas Hospital in northern Athens.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shots fired inside downtown Athens bar
NEWS

Shots fired inside downtown Athens bar

War of words over Tempe tampering claim
NEWS

War of words over Tempe tampering claim

Shots fired at Syngrou Avenue nightclub
NEWS

Shots fired at Syngrou Avenue nightclub

Port officials seize 3.75 mln capsules of prescription drug pregabalin
NEWS

Port officials seize 3.75 mln capsules of prescription drug pregabalin

Man arrested for revenge porn, rape
NEWS

Man arrested for revenge porn, rape

Man arrested for trying to strike debtors off database
NEWS

Man arrested for trying to strike debtors off database