Student and principal attacked at Athens school

A 19-year-old male has been taken into custody after an attack on a student and the principal at a school in the downtown Athens district of Patissia on Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly barged into the school campus carrying a hammer, which he used to strike the 17-year-old student, and a knife with which he stabbed the school principal when he intervened.

Police arrived at the scene almost immediately and arrested the suspect, who reportedly admitted that he went to the school to settle a score on his brother’s behalf with the 17-year-old.

According to reports, both attack victims have been taken to the Gennimatas Hospital in northern Athens.