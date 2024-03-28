Man arrested for selling flares, firecrackers online

Police arrested a 27-year-old man in northeastern Attica on Wednesday for selling flares and firecrackers on social media.

After receiving a tip, officers found that the suspect maintained a profile on a social media platform which he used to illicitly sell the explosives.

Officers arranged a meeting at the train station in Iraklio under the pretext of buying 240 firecrackers, where the suspect was detained.

In a search carried out at his residence in Menidi officers found and confiscated 10,718 firecrackers and four fireworks.

The suspect was led before a prosecutor.