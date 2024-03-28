NEWS

Supermarket prices up 2.75% in February

Supermarket prices up 2.75% in February
The new measures prohibit promotional actions on products that have already been repriced. [INTIME NEWS]

Supermarket prices increased by 2.75% in February, down from 3% in the previous month, according to a report of prices in major retail chains by the Consumer Goods Retail Research Institute (IELKA).

The biggest price increases were recorded in the categories of pet food and supplies (11.2%), water and soft drinks (11.2%), fresh fruit and vegetables (7.46%), biscuits, chocolates and sweets (6.78%) and nuts and snacks (6.67%).

On the other hand, the biggest reductions were in cheese (-3.70%), dairy (-3.39%), stationery , cosmetics and personal hygiene items (-1.22%), disposable items (-0.37%) and eggs and butter (-0.10%).

Shopping Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Skrekas declares reduced goods prices as ‘permanent’
ECONOMY

Skrekas declares reduced goods prices as ‘permanent’

Household Basket extended until year’s end
NEWS

Household Basket extended until year’s end

PM says govt has ‘nothing more to offer’ to farmers
NEWS

PM says govt has ‘nothing more to offer’ to farmers

Renters’ unions on the rise in Greece
NEWS

Renters’ unions on the rise in Greece

‘Consensus’ offer made to angry farmers
NEWS

‘Consensus’ offer made to angry farmers

Mitsotakis optimistic on F-35 approval and tackling soaring prices
NEWS

Mitsotakis optimistic on F-35 approval and tackling soaring prices