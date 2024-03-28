Supermarket prices up 2.75% in February

The new measures prohibit promotional actions on products that have already been repriced. [INTIME NEWS]

Supermarket prices increased by 2.75% in February, down from 3% in the previous month, according to a report of prices in major retail chains by the Consumer Goods Retail Research Institute (IELKA).

The biggest price increases were recorded in the categories of pet food and supplies (11.2%), water and soft drinks (11.2%), fresh fruit and vegetables (7.46%), biscuits, chocolates and sweets (6.78%) and nuts and snacks (6.67%).

On the other hand, the biggest reductions were in cheese (-3.70%), dairy (-3.39%), stationery , cosmetics and personal hygiene items (-1.22%), disposable items (-0.37%) and eggs and butter (-0.10%).