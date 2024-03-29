SYRIZA unveils initial candidates for European elections

Μain opposition SYRIZA announced on Friday the first batch of candidates who will compete in the preliminaries on April 14, with the aim of representing the leftist party in the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

The candidates include former press spokeswoman Dora Avgeri, former MPs Giorgos Tsipras, Panagiotis Kouroumplis and Anna Vagena, SYRIZA’s EU policy advisor Nikos Farantouris, and Evangelos Antonaros, a former conservative government spokesman who ran as a SYRIZA MP candidate in last year’s legislative elections.

The party stated on Friday that its aim “is to create a Euro candidate list made by society, for society.”