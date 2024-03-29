Pispirigou receives life sentence for daughter’s murder

A mixed jury court on Friday sentenced Roula Pispirigou to life imprisonment for the murder of her eldest daughter, Georgina. Both the jury and judges found the 35-year-old woman from Patra guilty as charged in the indictment.

Pispirigou was convicted of murdering the 9-year-old girl in January 2022 and attempting to murder her when the child was hospitalized at Karamandaneio Hospital in Patra the previous year.

Her initial attempt failed, leaving the child paralyzed. Later, Pispirigou administered ketamine, resulting in the child’s death at the Children’s Hospital.

The court determined that Pispirigou committed both the offenses of premeditated manslaughter and attempted premeditated manslaughter.