Police union lashes out at Athens mayor over ‘cop’ comment

A video in which Athens Mayor Haris Doukas is allegedly heard using the derogatory term “batsos” (loosely translated as cop) has drawn the ire of the Panhellenic Federation of Police Officers and the Panhellenic Federation of Police Employees.

Doukas allegedly used the term during a meeting at the Municipal Council.

Doukas denied the accusation in a social media post, saying the video was doctored.

“We express our anger and indignation at the unacceptable, provocative and insulting behavior of the mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, toward all the police officers of the country, during a recent meeting of the Municipal Council of the Municipality of Athens, where he characterized the police officers with the pedestrian term ‘batsos,’” the federations said in a joint statement.