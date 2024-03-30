NEWS

Police arrest Italian wanted for international oil smuggling

Police in southern Attica have arrested an Italian national against whom an international arrest warrant was pending for his involvement smuggling petroleum products internationally.

According to the Interpol red notice and information from foreign authorities, the man is a leading member of a transnational criminal organization based in a Latin American country.

A police statement said that the criminal organization in question, which purported to be a legitimate shipping company, loaded oil product from Latin American ports and then stole the product en route using a host of tricks.

The gang is estimated to have made $21 billion through this activity.

It is understood that the man led a life of luxury in Varkiza, where he was arrested.

He was led before a prosecutor.

