Man, 27, hospitalized in critical condition after shooting at Athens bus station

A 27-year-old man has been hospitalized in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds late Thursday at the intercity bus (KTEL) central station on Kifissos Avenue in Athens.

According to reports, the victim, identified as a Kurdish national, was shot by unknown assailants shortly after 9 p.m. while he was seated with two other unidentified individuals outside a grill house within the station premises.

He was subsequently transported to Gennimatas Hospital in northern Athens, where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries to his arm and sides.

Police detained four suspects, two of Greek nationality and two Albanian, in connection with the incident. However, they were later released.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with no indication as to the possible motive behind the attack at present.

