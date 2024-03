AIA listing. Athens International Airport is expected to be listed on the Athens Exchange earlier than planned, thanks to increased investment interest combined with intensive preparatory work by privatization fund TAIPED and the government, and record passenger figures in 2023. The IPO is expected in the first half of February. [AMNA]

Five people have been arrested at Athens International Airport for attempting to illegally smuggle thousands of packs of cigarettes into the country.

Airport officials found 20,775 packs of cigarettes hidden in 19 pieces of luggage belonging to five passengers who had arrived on a flight from Ethiopia.

The passengers, who range in age from 25 to 62, were led before a prosecutor.