Mitsotakis launches campaign for Euro elections emphasizing security and stability

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday launched his campaign ahead of the European Parliament elections in June, aligning his conservative administration with the principles of safety and stability.

“In a climate of geopolitical instability, the nation encounters significant challenges. Only New Democracy can ensure the country’s security,” Mitsotakis said from the party’s headquarters in the southwestern suburb of Tavros.

Mitsotakis criticized opposition parties, suggesting that their recent motion of no-confidence over his government’s handling of the Tempe railway disaster revealed their potential to destabilize the country.

“The debate highlighted how opposition parties are willing to exploit tragedies for political gain,” he said, adding that New Democracy remains “committed to addressing the problems of society.”

Mitsotakis cited recent government initiatives, including the raise in the minimum wage, legislation on private universities, and upcoming investments in public healthcare, as examples.

“Support New Democracy so I can advocate for your rightful claims in Brussels,” he said.