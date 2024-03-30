Man, 51, charged with attempted murder of police officers

A 51-year-old Albanian national was charged on Saturday with attempting to murder police officers and larceny.

He was arrested last Thursday, in the town of Peania, in eastern Attica, for opening fire on police.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the incident occurred on February 8, when officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit responded to a report of a robbery at a company in Koropi, also in eastern Attica.

The suspect, who had his facial features covered, opened fire at the officers and then managed to escape.