Driver trapped in flames after crash, hospitalized in serious condition

A traffic accident in the suburban Attica town of Nea Filadelfeia early Sunday morning left the driver of a passenger vehicle hospitalized in serious condition, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with a lamppost. The impact resulted in the car bursting into flames, requiring the fire department’s intervention to extricate the trapped driver.

The injured driver is currently receiving treatment at the capital’s Erythros Stavros Hospital.