Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack on school buses in Zografou

Anarchists have claimed responsibility for an arson attack in the Zografou district of central Athens that destroyed several vehicles, including five private school buses, on March 14.

In a statement posted on the Athens Indymedia website late Sunday, the group, which did not name itself, stated that the vandalism was in retaliation for recent police operations aimed at removing squatters from the dormitories at the University Campus in Zografou and ending a similar occupation at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

In the statement, the group launched an attack on the formal education system, both private and public, asserting that its aim is to “domesticate [and] civilize individuals through the instillation of the values and principles of the system of domination, thus producing disciplined slaves [and] loyal subjects.

“School contributes to the construction of a disenchanted society made up of docile and easily manipulated citizens who resign themselves to their decadent life,” they stated.

“Every school, university, and educational institution, in general, should be reduced to ashes.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.