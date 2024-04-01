NEWS

Defense Min unveils ‘Agenda 2030’ for armed forces restructuring

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias outlined the government’s plan for restructuring the Armed Forces under the “Agenda 2030” on Monday, emphasizing fighter jet acquisition, Navy Fleet enhancement and the domestic defense industry’s role in autonomous systems and missile defense.

Dendias visited the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments (GDDIA), where he was briefed about 15 prioritized military equipment programs. 

“Our agenda aims for the Hellenic Air Force to possess 200 modern 4.5 and 5th generation aircraft by 2030, gradually phasing out 3rd and 4th Generation aircraft,” Dendias stated. He revealed plans to acquire two or more full squadrons by the decade’s end, comprised of F-16 Viper, Rafale, and F-35 aircraft.

“Our goal is to strengthen our own defense industry and advance in the production of advanced power multipliers. We are striving to create a new reality for the Greek Armed Forces,” he concluded.

