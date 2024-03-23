NEWS

Rafale jets taking to skies abroad

Rafale jets taking to skies abroad
[AP]

The Hellenic Air Force’s new state-of-the-art French Rafale fighter jets are participating in the annual VOLFA24 in their first exercise outside the country’s borders in France.

The exercise, according to the French Ministry of Defense, is a meeting place for the conventional forces of the French Air Force and the French Space Agency.

French airmen have been joined by their British, Canadian, Spanish, Greek and Italian counterparts in the exercise, which began on March 11 and will run through March 29.

The annual drill trains French airmen to protect bases or ground force movements under the threat of enemy air power – which could be Russian. 

Defense

