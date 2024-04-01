NEWS

Firefighting efforts continue against Pieria wildfire

Firefighting efforts continue against Pieria wildfire
Firefighting operations persist on Monday against a wildfire that erupted Sunday noon in the northern regional unit of Pieria. 

The rugged terrain and dense vegetation hamper efforts to contain the blaze, the firefighting department reported. The fire, situated at an altitude of 1,700 meters amid tall deciduous and coniferous trees, primarily burns dead fuel and foliage. 

Ninety-four firefighters, six ground teams, and 26 vehicles are deployed, supported by the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) team from the Central Macedonia Regional Fire Department. Additional assistance, including a helicopter and a CL415 aircraft, along with volunteer firefighters and local authorities’ equipment, aids in suppression endeavors.

 

Fire

